IPOH, A 13-year-old boy and his 15-year-old sister sustained minor injuries after an uprooted tree fell on their house in Jalan Menteri near Selama today. Assistant director of operations of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said in a statement tonight they received the report about the incident at 4.17 am, adding that the siblings were taken to Selama Hospital for treatment before the arrival of the fire brigade. 'The uprooted tree has been cut and removed to ensure no further risk,' he said, adding that the tree destroyed part of the living room and damaged a vehicle. Sabarodzi said investigations found that heavy rain and storms occurred in the area at the time of the incident. The operation ended at 6.33 pm, he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency