TP Positions Itself at the Forefront of AI-Driven CX With TP Forward AI CX Roundtable Series

TP, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services and Marketing Interactive, advances AI-driven customer experience (CX) innovation through its two-part TP Forward AI CX Roundtable series. The event explores how organizations can scale AI operationalization responsibly, transforming CX modernization from pilot experiments into large-scale, data-powered execution.

BANGKOK, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TP (ex-Teleperformance), a leader in digital business services, is convening business technology leaders in Southeast Asia for the TP Forward AI CX Roundtable series , a two-part executive roundtable series focused on moving artificial intelligence (AI) in Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) from concept to full-scale operational reality.

The upcoming Malaysia edition, happening on April 15, 2026, marks the second session of the roundtable series curated in collaboration with Amazon Web Services and Marketing Interactive. The first session was successfully held in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 12, setting a strong foundation for insight-sharing and strategy building around AI-powered customer experience (CX) transformation.

Leading the discussion at the invitation-only event as speakers and contributors are Marketing Interactive Regional Content and Strategy Director Soren Beaulieu; TP Vice President, Global Cloud Solutions, Jaspreet Singh; TP APAC Vice President of Digital Innovation and Transformation Romeo Solas; and the customer experience (CXE) partner specialist, ANZ at Amazon Web Services (Amazon Connect), Andrew Jeffrees.

Designed as an open, experience-led dialogue, the TP Forward AI CX Roundtable brings together chief information officers, marketing and sales leaders, and CX decision-makers to discuss the shift from proof-of-concept pilots to real-world deployment, with a central theme of AI-driven transformation for CX modernization and operational scale.

TP Forward AI CX Roundtable in Bangkok, Thailand

The initial roundtable in Thailand focused around three core pillars that mirror the AI operationalization in CX: empathy and automation (how brands can balance intelligent self-service and virtual agents with the human touch), intelligence and data (high-quality, well-governed data that can power advanced analytics and actionable interaction insights), and workforce and augmentation (how agentic AI, virtual agents, and real-time agent copilots can elevate human agents with in-the-moment guidance, knowledge retrieval, and decision support during every interaction).

The session has become a collaborative working session in which leaders openly discuss what it takes to embed AI into live operations while protecting brand trust and delivering measurable business outcomes.

Throughout the sessions, attendees explored how AI-driven products such as TP.ai FAB Connect & TP.ai FAB Assist translate AI’s promise into tangible improvements, including operational cost reductions, higher customer satisfaction rates, and faster resolution times. They also dived into the business case for AI in CX, discussing how to justify investments, define success metrics, and design roadmaps that move beyond isolated pilots.

A Platform for AI-Orchestrated CX Transformation

The two-part roundtable highlights the next phase of AI, not about experimentation but about disciplined operationalization across channels, journeys, and service models. The goal is to provide attendees with a more transparent framework for scaling AI-driven transformation responsibly across their organizations, backed by practical lessons from peers and technology experts.

For TP, the roundtable with Amazon Web Services and Marketing Interactive is a strategic platform to showcase how we’ve evolved into a partner for AI-orchestrated CX transformation at scale, powered by TP.ai FAB. By anchoring the conversation in advanced analytics, interaction insights, and intelligent automation, it highlights its ability to design, deploy, and manage end-to-end AI-infused customer journeys in Asia and globally.

