Asia-Pacific Sambo Championships Hosting a Big Boost to Tourism

Manila: With more than 500 athletes from 31 countries participating, hosting the 11th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships is expected to generate income for both the government and the tourism industry. The prestigious tournament, scheduled to be held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on June 23-28, is presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, headed by John Patrick Gregorio, who also heads the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee (NST-IAC).

According to Philippines News Agency, under Administrative Order (AO) 38, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Oct. 29, 2025, the NST-IAC was mandated to oversee the 'development, promotion, and implementation of sports tourism initiatives, including the bidding for and hosting of strategic, high-level, and high-impact international sporting events, and the facilitation of large-scale domestic sports tourism activities, consistent with existing laws, rules, and regulations.'

"Athletes from abroad will arrive on June 22," Pilipinas Sambo Federation president Paolo Tancontian said in an interview on Saturday. The Philippines is fielding 21 athletes, led by World No. 1 Aislinn Agnes Yap, a gold medalist in the women's -80kg combat sambo division in last year's edition held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She also captured a bronze medal at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

Joemarie Torres, ranked No. 7 in the world, will see action in the women's 50kg division. Among the medal hopefuls in the men's side are Jason Palmes and Jarred Pamor in the 58kg sport sambo class, Godwin Langbayan in the 66kg combat sambo, Vincent Navares in -71kg sport sambo, and Angelo Salla in the 71kg combat sambo. Sydney Sy Tancontian, a gold medalist in women's +80kg in the 10th Asia-Oceania Sambo Championships in 2025, may also compete.