PBBM’s Expanded 4PH Launches New Housing Projects Across Visayas

Bacolod: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s flagship Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program has initiated a series of housing projects in the Visayas region. The program aims to provide housing for informal settler families, farm workers, and working-class members in Bacolod and Iloilo.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling spearheaded the housing activities, emphasizing the administration's commitment to enhancing housing production through rental and homeownership options under the Expanded 4PH Program.

In Victorias City, Negros Occidental, Aliling participated in the concrete pouring ceremony for the Victorias Residences. This project is one of the first rental housing initiatives under the Expanded 4PH Program and marks the beginning of construction. Situated in Barangay XIX, the project will feature four five-story residential buildings, benefiting over 2,400 residents, including informal settlers and farm workers.

Aliling also attended the ribbon-cutting and blessing ceremony for Deca Homes Granada in Bacolod City. This subdivision-type housing development under the Expanded 4PH Program offers hundreds of newly completed house-and-lot units, ready for occupancy by low-income workers and government employees from Bacolod City and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, Aliling visited Iloilo City to review the progress of the Iloilo Residences and the Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex in Jaro, Iloilo City. These projects, part of the Expanded 4PH, are located in Barangay Sambag and consist of two seven-story residential buildings with 362 units and community amenities such as a multi-purpose hall, health center, park, playground, and basketball court.

The Uswag 4PH Condominium Complex in Barangay San Isidro is being developed on city-owned land and will include 13 ten-story residential buildings with 1,677 condominium units.

The Expanded 4PH Program aligns with the President's directive to meet the housing needs of Filipino families through sustainable and inclusive initiatives. Aliling stated that the program aims to strengthen cooperation between national and local governments and the private sector to ensure safe and affordable housing for more Filipinos.