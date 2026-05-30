Runner Rodriguez Qualifies for World U20 Championships

Manila: Filipino Jeralyn Rodriguez has secured a ticket in the World U20 Championships after meeting the qualification standard at the 22nd Asian U20 tournament in Hong Kong on Saturday. The reigning Southeast Asia U20 champion clocked 54.83 seconds in the women's 400m finals. The qualification time is 55.20.

According to Philippines News Agency, the World Championships will be held in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 5-9. "I'm happy I achieved what I was after, qualifying for the worlds," the 19-year-old Rodriguez said in a news release. The two-time Palarong Pambansa gold medalist clocked 55.20 seconds at the SEA Games in Bangkok last year, but a faulty electronic timing system denied her recognition. "It's disappointing at the SEA Games, but I just thought it was a challenge for me to try harder," she said.

Also joining the Oregon trip are Naomi Cesar (women's 800m), Ivan Cabanda (men's 400m hurdles), and Bianca Espenilla (women's javelin). "What we are witnessing here is the future of Asian athletics. Seeing athletes from beyond Southeast Asia perform at such an exceptional level ignites a powerful drive in our own," Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Terry Capistrano said. "It compels us to train harder, prepare smarter, and rise to meet the challenge."

Team Philippines, coached by Roselyn Hamero and Jonah Genilza, has yet to win a medal in the continental event after Sep Placido (women's 5000m race walk), Jecel Vivas (women's 100m hurdles), Pi Wangkay (men's 100m), and Alfredo Talplacido (men's 400m) failed to reach the podium. Vivas will also compete in the 400m hurdles along with Espenilla in the javelin and Jerico Cadag in the 3000m steeplechase.