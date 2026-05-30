POC to Suspend Volleyball Association

Manila: The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) General Assembly is expected to officially suspend the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) during its General Assembly next month. The International Volleyball Federation, or FIVB, suspended the PNVF on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the POC, led by its president Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino, received the FIVB e-mail announcing the suspension of the PNVF. Tolentino stated that the POC suspension of the PNVF is a necessary step because the POC recognizes national federations that are in harmony with their international counterparts.

"The POC will abide by the decision of the International Federation (IF). It's their internal rules, but the POC will always be for the welfare of the athletes, their developmental program, and the Olympic movement," Tolentino explained in a news release on Saturday.

The FIVB's suspension of the PNVF, under the leadership of Tony Boy Liao, was enacted "with immediate effect" due to "serious governance concerns and multiple purported violations of the FIVB Code of Ethics, which are currently under investigation by the independent FIVB Ethics Panel."

In response, the FIVB has established an Ad Hoc Committee to "ensure stability and proper governance during this suspension" and to "temporarily oversee the affairs of the PNVF in accordance with the FIVB General Regulations." This committee consists of five FIVB officials with specific responsibilities, excluding Alexa Dabao, the FIVB's Legal Contractor in the Philippines.

Tolentino indicated a need to seek clarification from the FIVB regarding the Ad Hoc Committee's role in managing the PNVF's responsibilities. "We will clarify who will take over the PNVF's domestic affairs," he added.

The POC has previously assumed a "caretaker" role over various national sports associations facing issues with their IFs, including tennis and billiards. Tolentino expressed immediate concern for the women's national volleyball team, which is set to participate in the AVC Women's Volleyball Cup in Candon City, Ilocos Sur, starting on June 6.