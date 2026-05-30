BOC Uncovers PHP70-M Illegal Drugs in Pasay, Pampanga

Pasay: The Bureau of Customs (BOC) uncovered this week more than PHP70 million worth of assorted suspected illegal drugs from several unclaimed inbound parcels in separate operations in Pasay City and Clark, Pampanga.

According to Philippines News Agency, parcels shipped from Canada and France were initially declared as ordinary consumer items, such as gifts, toys, clothes, and other personal goods, as found during inspections at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City on May 26.

Customs personnel noted irregularities and signs of concealment, prompting a more thorough examination of the shipments addressed to recipients in Pampanga, Zambales, and Cagayan de Oro City. An examination of the parcels led to the discovery of approximately 946 grams of suspected kush or high-grade marijuana, 606 tablets and 789 grams of suspected MDMA or ecstasy, 10 grams of suspected ketamine, 114 grams of suspected cocaine, and 184 grams of unidentified brown substances with a combined estimated street value of PHP6.45 million.

Authorities also uncovered suspected illegal drugs hidden inside canned goods, food packaging, foil pouches, wax papers, and containers disguised as common household items. The seized parcels were immediately turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for laboratory examination, case build-up, and the filing of appropriate charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, in relation to Republic Act 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The operation was in coordination with the PDEA and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group. On the other hand, the BOC - Port of Clark, in coordination with the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs, intercepted three separate shipments containing suspected shabu with a combined estimated street value of more than PHP64.9 million.

One shipment from India, which arrived on May 25 and was bound for Camarines Sur, was declared as 'industrial pistons' but yielded approximately 6,800 grams of illegal drugs worth PHP4.2 million hidden inside pistons during examination on May 26. Another shipment from Liberia that was bound for Cavite, declared as 'car parts,' was found to contain approximately 432 grams of illegal substance worth PHP2.9 million concealed inside wheel hubs during examination on May 25.

A shipment from Africa that arrived on May 22, bound for Angeles City, and declared as 'green square plastic resin,' yielded approximately 8,500 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP57.8 million, hidden inside resin materials during examination on May 25. Initial testing using a Rigaku Spectrometer confirmed the substances as methamphetamine hydrochloride, a dangerous drug under Republic Act 9165, as amended.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno emphasized the critical role of airports in preventing the entry of illegal drugs and other contraband into the country, noting that air cargo and express parcels remain common channels for smuggling attempts. 'Our airports remain among the most vulnerable entry points for illegal drugs and other prohibited goods. That is why I commend the Port of Clark, together with other airports under the bureau's jurisdiction, for their vigilance, professionalism, and sustained efforts in detecting and intercepting these shipments before they reach our communities,' he said.