6 Filipino Scientists Recognized Among Asia’s Top 100 Researchers in 2026

Manila: Six Filipino scientists and innovators were listed among Asia Scientist Magazine's top 100 researchers for 2026.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Asia Scientist 100 list, now on its eighth edition, was launched in 2016 to honor 100 prize-winning scientists, academicians, innovators, and business leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region.

An honoree must have received a national or international prize in the preceding year for their research, or have made a significant scientific discovery or provided leadership in academia or industry. The Filipino nationals recognized were Romulo Davide and Marcela Navasero of the University of the Philippines Los Ba±os (UPLB), Mary Donnabelle Balela and Aurelio De Los Reyes V of UP Diliman, Garry Benico of the Central Luzon State University, and May-?Anne-?Mata of UP Mindanao.

Davide, who was named the 44th National Scientist of the Philippines in 2024, is known for his work in plant pathology and nematology, particularly his research on plant-parasitic nematodes. Dubbed the 'Father of Philippine Nematology,' he founded the Farmer-Scientist Training Program, which has empowered about 70,000 Filipino farmers nationwide.

Navasero, earlier conferred the Presidential Lingkod Bayan Award, is recognized for her leadership in natural pest control and agricultural biosecurity. The Asian Scientist cited her role in strengthening long-term, cost-effective pest management systems that safeguard national food security through her work as part of the National Crop Protection Center's Quick Response Team.

Balela was recognized with the Outstanding Research and Development Award for developing modular Kapok booms for marine oil spills at the 2024 Department of Science and Technology (DOST) National Science and Technology Week (NSTW). Her work uses biodegradable, locally sourced Kapok fibers to create reusable oil sorbents that absorb several times their weight in oil, offering a sustainable solution for oil spill mitigation.

Reyes, recognized with the 2024 NSTW Outstanding Research and Development Award, was honored for his mathematical modeling of optimal contraception dosing strategies to improve reproductive health. He was also named the 2025 National Research Council of the Philippines (NRCP) Achievement Awardee for Mathematical Sciences.

Benico, an expert in aquatic biosciences, was named a 2025 Outstanding Young Scientist by the National Academy of Science and Technology for his research on the taxonomy and diversity of harmful microalgae in the Philippines. He is active in efforts to build the capacity of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in red tide monitoring and serves as a reviewer of several international journals.

Lastly, Mata received the 2025 Outstanding Young Scientist award from the National Academy of Science and Technology, Philippines, for her research in infectious disease modeling and analysis, applied mathematics, mathematical biology, and operations research.

This year's Asia Scientist 100 list also includes three Nobel Prize laureates: Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University and Shimon Sakaguchi of the University of Osaka.