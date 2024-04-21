IPOH, Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, graced the Kelab Bakti Gunung Kledang (KBGK) celebrity charity dinner held at Casuarina Convention Centre in Meru Raya here tonight. Their Royal Highnesses arrived at 8.10 pm and were greeted by Perak legislative assembly speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid, state Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah and KBGK president Muhammad Hamzah Md Hamdan, before they had dinner with around 700 guests and enjoyed performances by singers Dayang Nurfaizah and HAel Husaini. Dayang Nurfaizah sang five songs - Di Pintu Syurga, You To Me Are Everything, The Greatest Love Of All, Ketipang Payung and Umpan Jinak Di Air Tenang, while Hael performed another five - Jampi, Peluang Kedua, Hajat, Aku Cinta Padamu and Can't Take My Eyes Off You, before they sang a duet entitled Haram to end their performance. The charity dinner, with the theme 'Beramal, Berbakti Bersama Dayang Nurfaizah and Hael Husaini' was held to collect donations for KBGK to implement programmes throughout 2024 and 2025 The dinner's organising chairman Norali Nordin shared that they managed to raise RM500,000 from ticket sales of 67 tables and that RM200,000 will be presented to 10 welfare organisations and non-governmental organisations, along with a maahad tahfiz at the dinner. "Besides this, we will focus on education programmes for the Orang Asli, including in Sungai Siput and community colleges as well as basic business in economic programmes,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency