SULTAN IBRAHIM LAUNCHES KPJ’S DAMANSARA SPECIALIST HOSPITAL 2

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today launched KPJ Healthcare’s (KPJ) latest flagship hospital, the Damansara Specialist Hospital 2 (DSH2), here.

DSH2 opened its doors in September last year with the aim to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities as well as treatment using cutting-edge medical equipment.

The hospital currently operates 60 hospital beds and there are plans to expand it to 120 by the end of the year.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived at noon today to officiate DSH2, which is the 29th hospital operated by KPJ, mainly owned by the Johor Corporation (JCorp) as the group’s largest shareholder.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar who is also JCorp chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh and JCorp president and chief executive Datuk Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency