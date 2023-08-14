Start change by choosing new village execs, CBCP urges faithful

An official of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday urged the faithful to initiate change in their communities by casting their votes in the Oct. 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). CBCP Office on Stewardship chairperson Bishop Broderick Pabillo, in a Radio Veritas report, said he is convinced the upcoming electoral exercise is the right opportunity to spread social change by choosing the right leaders to lead the community. "In the coming election, we have an opportunity to change the management. Let's use this opportunity to start the real change from the barangay," Pabillo said as citing his pastoral letter in the radio report. The Taytay bishop added the action of the government is realized through the village and youth officials since they are the first responders or the ones who attend to the needs of the public, especially during a disaster. "Serving the people is a call from God. I encourage people of goodwill and righteous people to run to serve the barangay and the SK,' he said. Pabillo is hoping that the barangay and youth elections will remain non-partisan to realize the true goal of serving the interests of each constituency as well as ensuring that each barangay remains free from high-ranking politicians in the country. Based on the Commission on Elections calendar of activities, the filing of Certificate of Candidacy will be from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency