5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Rocked Northern Philippines

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7, rocked Batanes province in the northern Philippines this morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The institute said, the quake, which occurred at 9:43 a.m. local time (0143 GMT), hit at a depth of 10 km, about 38 km south-west of Sabtang town.

The institute said, the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks but not cause damage. It added, the quake was felt in Ilocos Norte province.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire

Source: Nam News Network