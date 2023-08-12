STATE POLLS: TRAFFIC FLOW SMOOTH AS AT 1PM

General
admin

Traffic was moving smoothly on all major highways in the country as at 1 pm today.

A spokesperson of the Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) said the traffic at Jalan Duta Toll Plaza (northbound), Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (southbound) and Gombak Toll Plaza (heading east coast) was flowing smoothly and no accidents had been reported so far.

"Traffic on some main highways heading north is slightly congested, namely Sungai Petani, Kedah and Perai, Penang.

"Usually the traffic trend increases from 3 pm to 8 pm which may cause some congestion. The traffic situation so far is smooth, but it also depends on the accident factor if there is one," he told Bernama.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency

