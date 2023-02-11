Repatriation of Filipino killed in Turkiye quake readied: DFA

MANILA: The Philippine government has assured help with the repatriation of Wilma Abulad Tezcan, one of the two Filipinos killed following two powerful earthquakes in Turkiye last Monday.

“As requested by the daughter and with the consent of the husband, the Embassy is arranging the immediate repatriation of the body of Wilma Abulad Tezcan,” the Philippine Embassy in Ankara said Saturday.

Information on the second fatality, on the other hand, is yet to be released.

Rescue, relief and evacuation efforts continue in southeast Turkiye after it was devastated by a 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 20,000 people so far.

As of this writing, four more Filipino families were evacuated from the city of Gaziantep to the Turkish capital of Ankara via sprinter buses.

Gaziantep was one of the severely-hit areas, more than 200 kilometers from the embassy’s previous operations in Antakya, Hatay.

The embassy also said that some Filipinos have chosen to stay with their families and their homes.

“[A]mong the Filipinos in Gaziantep who chose to stay, some kindly suggested that the embassy give their share of the relief goods to those who need them the most. They said their situation was good and safe,” it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency