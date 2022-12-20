Reds no longer capable of carrying out tactical offensives: AFP

MANILA: The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said it believes that the remaining rebel ranks are no longer capable of conducting any tactical offensives against government troops as their numbers and leadership have been steadily whittled down in the past months.

“Totoo po yun kasi kami po ay naniniwala na malaki na po ang binawas sa kakayahan ng CPP-NPA-NDF (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front) para maglunsad ng mga tinatawag na tactical offensives, ito po ay sa kadahilanang marami na po sa kanilang mga mataas na lider ay nawala, sila man ay napatay sa enkwentro, naaresto, at iba naman ay nag-surrender (That’s true because we believe that significant part of the CPP-NPA-NDF has lost the capability to conduct tactical offensives as many of their ranking leaders have either been killed in encounters, arrested or have voluntarily surrendered),” AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said in a radio interview.

He gave this comment when asked sought for a reaction to the CPP’s announcement that it will be conducting tactical offensives against government troops during the 10-day mourning period amid the passing of CPP founding chair Jose Maria “Joma” Sison.

The tactical offensives are supposed to be in honor of Sison, who died in the Netherlands on Dec. 16, and the 54th founding anniversary of the CPP on Dec. 26.

Aguilar also said that the attrition being suffered by the CPP-NPA-NDF is being felt from the central committee level up to their guerrilla fronts.

The AFP earlier said that out of the 89 guerrilla fronts in operation in 2016, only 24 or 23 are existing as of now with only five active to date.

Aguilar also said the AFP is prepared to meet the NPA’s tactical offensives head-on should they conduct it.

“Kahit pa man nagdeklara ang CPP na patuloy silang maglulunsad ng tactical offensives the whole AFP is prepared to deal with it, to deal with them kung sakali mang tutuhanin nila ang kanilang banta (Even if the CPP will carry out their threat of tactical offensives, the whole AFP is prepared to deal with them if ever they carry out their threat),” he added

Source: Philippines News Agency