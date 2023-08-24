Ranking NPA leader killed in clash with Army soldiers in Bukidnon

An alleged commanding officer of the communist New People's Army (NPA) was killed in a military operation in Bukidnon, the Army said Thursday. In a statement, the Army's 8th Infantry Battalion (8IB) identified the slain rebel as Christopher Tingkayan, an officer of the NPA Headquarters Force Neo, Regional Operations Command (ROC), North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC). Tingkayan, 23, was identified by Jimboy Tingkayan, his half-brother and a former rebel who recently surrendered to the 8IB. Tingkayan was killed in Barangay Kulaman, Malaybalay City on Wednesday. His group was once considered the toughest of the so-called Regional Sentro De Gravidad (RSDG) of NCMRC. Lt. Col. Anthony Bacus, 8IB commander, said they conducted an operation based on information from concerned civilians, resulting in a confrontation in a hostile encounter with 10 rebel combatants. 'The 10-minute firefight led to the unfortunate demise of Tingkayan and the seizure of two M16 rifles, two Carbine rifles, two M79 grenade launchers, one anti-personnel mine, various terrorist materials, medical paraphernalia, and assorted personal belongings,' Bacus said. Brig. Gen. Michele Anayron Jr., the Army's 403rd Infantry Brigade commander, said the NPA's presence in the area indicates that the lawless group is desperate to recruit and extort resources from the people. 'We are once again saddened by the loss of life of another fellow man. With this, we assure the people of Bukidnon that their Army will not allow criminals to continue to threaten communities and rob them of their hard-earned money," he said. Since July this year, 16 NPA rebels have surrendered while five were killed in encounters with troopers under the Army's 4th Infantry Division. In addition, 41 assorted firearms were also seized.

Source: Philippines News Agency