﻿QC renovates Amoranto stadium to revitalize sports

The Quezon City government has started the renovation of the Amoranto Sports Complex as part of the city’s effort to revitalize sports and boost the morale of homegrown athletes.

In a statement on Thursday, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said construction and renovation of the sports complex is now ongoing and that it is expected to be completed within the year.

“The Amoranto Sports Complex should be a space where our home-grown athletes can train and improve their skills. With this master plan, we are renovating not just training facilities but also spaces where QC can host competitions and other public gatherings for QCitizens and guests,” Belmonte said.

The renovation includes building a new arena, Olympic-size swimming pool, tennis court area, and parking building.

The Amoranto Arena is designed to have an approximate 3,500 seating capacity.

Belmonte said the arena may be used for basketball competitions and as a venue for other big events in the city.

The swimming pool will have 10 lanes and an elevated pool deck for their training and may also be used as a venue for swimming competitions.

Meanwhile, the two-story Amoranto Indoor Sports Facility will house the tennis court area, among others.

The stadium’s existing grandstand and the track and field oval will also be refurbished.

The parking building will have a five-story deck that can accommodate more than 300 vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles while buses will have an area designated for them.

Belmonte said Amoranto Sports Complex can host sports competitions as its design is based on local and international standards.

“The right facilities will also help boost the morale of our athletes, easing their concerns during training and preparing them for all their competitions. This is part of the city’s larger effort towards sports development aligned with our city ordinance SP (Sangguniang Panlungsod) 2917 or the Quezon City Sports Code,” Belmonte said.

The Amoranto Sports Complex, formerly known as Quezon City Sports Complex is located in Barangay Paligsahan in Quezon City and was inaugurated in 1966.

Source: Philippines News Agency