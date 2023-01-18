Plebiscite for division of Bulacan village set March 25

MANILA: The plebiscite seeking to divide a village in San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan province will be held on March 25, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Wednesday.

In Comelec Resolution No. 10880, the poll body noted that the referendum will ratify the division of Barangay Muzon in the city.

"The Commission on Elections hereby sets the date of the plebiscite to ratify the division of Barangay Muzon in the City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan into four separate and independent barangays on March 25, 2023," it said.

Under Republic Act 11896, Barangay Muzon will be divided into Barangay Muzon Proper, Barangay Muzon East, Barangay Muzon West and Barangay Muzon South.

The Comelec has set the plebiscite's information and campaign period from Feb. 23 to March 23.

During this period, it shall be prohibited to remove, destroy, deface, and tamper lawful plebiscite propaganda materials; use of armored land/water/aircraft; and use of special policemen and confidential agents.

On the other hand, the plebiscite period will be from Feb. 23 up to April 1, 2023. Prohibited during this period, is to carry firearms and other deadly weapons; maintenance of reaction forces; transfer of officers and employees in the civil service; suspension of local elective officials; and illegal release of prisoners.

A day before the plebiscite day, campaigning is no longer allowed and a liquor ban would be implemented.

The voting period will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Plebiscite Board of Canvassers is expected to canvass the votes around 6:00 pm, to be followed by the announcement of the results.

Source: Philippines News Agency