PH, BN CANDIDATES ARE MY CANDIDATES – PM ANWAR

The strong consensus between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) can enable the alliance to retain the leadership at the Federal level, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was proven when he and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were never selective in only campaigning for their respective candidates in the six state elections.

“PH candidates are my candidates. BN candidates are my candidates. That’s how I look at it. That’s why wherever PH and BN candidates are contesting, I will go there to campaign. It’s the same with Ahmad Zahid.

“We are not selective. We want to have a strong consensus (between PH and BN) because if PH and BN are united, we can make a clean sweep of Malaysia,” he said at the MADANI Unity Tour ceramah programme at the main operations room of the Telemong State Legislative Assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar again vehemently refuted the sentiment played up by the opposition that the Unity Government under his leadership is an anti-Islamic government.

“They say we are DAP. Who am I following? They (DAP) have 40 Members of Parliament. Chinese (voters) support them. So, we collaborate with them. Not we follow them.

“I am the boss (Prime Minister). Ahmad Zahid is the Deputy Prime Minister. Not possible for UMNO to betray. No matter how critical people are, UMNO still defends Malay and Islamic principles,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency