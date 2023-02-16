PCO bares new appointees in Marcos admin

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has named new appointees at the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO), on its official Facebook page, released Wednesday the names of the new set of officials appointed by Marcos.

Based on the list, Paz Benavidez II was designated as an assistant secretary of the DA, which is currently headed by Marcos.

Other newly appointed DA officials were Honorio Flameño, Fernando Flores, Maria Christine Inting, Roland Tulay who will be holding the Director IV rank, as well as Reynaldo Campomanes who will serve as Director III.

The DA is the government agency primarily responsible for the promotion of agricultural development by providing the policy framework, public investments and support services needed for domestic and export-oriented business enterprises.

Meantime, Marcos also assigned at least 26 military officials at various units of the AFP.

Marcos designated Maj. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II as commander of the Philippine Army's (PA) 4th Infantry Division; Maj. Gen. Ramon Guiang as vice commander of the PA; Brig. Gen. Pedro Balisi Jr. as assistant division commander of the PA's Armor Division; and Brig. Gen. Luis Rex Bergante as commander of the PA's Training and Command; and Brig. Gen. Marion R. Sison as division commander of the PA's 3rd Infantry Division.

Brig. Gen. Rommel Tello was installed as the PA's Inspector General; Col. Erwin Alea as commander of the PA's 201st Infantry Brigade; Col. Peter Burgonio as commander of the PA's Army Intelligence Regimen; Col. Maynard Camarao as commander of the PA's 53rd Engineer Brigade; Col. Ferdinand Melchor dela Cruz as commander of the PA's 501st Infantry Brigade.

Other newly appointed officials were Col. Eugene Mata who will be serving as commander of PA's 502nd Infantry Brigade; Col. Arnel Jose Morada as commander of PA's 803rd Infantry Brigade; and Col. Michael Samson as commander of PA's 301st Infantry Brigade

Marcos also appointed Brig. Gen. Teofilo Bailon Jr. as the Philippine Air Forces' (PAF) Inspector General, Brig. Gen. Ronie Petinglay as wing commander of PAF's 580th Aircraft Control and Warning Wing; Brig. Gen. Elpidio Talja as commander of PAF's Air Force Reserve Command.

Col. Aldrin Annani was tapped as wing commander of PAF's 250th Presidential Airlift Wing; Col. Juliano Llarenas as wing commander of PAF's 15th Strike Wing, and Rey Bes as wing commander of PAF's 355th Aviation Engineer Wing.

Also included in the roster of new appointees were Brig. Gen. Fernando Reyeg as commander of Philippine Navy's (PN) Naval Installation Command; Commodore Joe Anthony Orbe as commander of PN's Naval Forces Southern Luzon; Commodore Alfonspin Tumanda Jr. as commander of PN's Naval Installation Command; Rear Admiral Rommel Labrador as deputy commander of PN's Naval Sea Systems Command.

Marcos also named Col. Antonio Mangoroban Jr. as commander of PN's 3rd Marine Brigade and Col. Amado dela Paz as deputy commander of the AFP's Western Command.

The appointment papers of the military officials were signed on Feb. 1

Source: Philippines News Agency