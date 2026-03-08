PBBM to LGUs: Adopt Digital Payouts for Aid, Stop Grandstanding

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday urged local government units (LGUs) to study digital payment systems for the distribution of government assistance, while reiterating that politicians should not turn aid programs into platforms for self-promotion. In his latest vlog episode, Marcos responded to public feedback calling for faster and more convenient distribution of assistance, particularly for senior citizens and other beneficiaries.

According to Philippines News Agency, the President emphasized that the prohibition against using government services for political promotion is already provided under a Department of the Interior and Local Government memorandum circular and provisions in the General Appropriations Act governing the use of public funds. He highlighted the possibility of digitizing the distribution process to make the delivery of assistance quicker and more efficient.

Marcos mentioned that discussions are underway regarding the digitization of the distribution process, suggesting digital payment methods like GCash. He noted that some LGUs, such as Makati City, are exploring such systems. The President encouraged local governments to review and gradually adopt similar models to ensure efficient delivery of aid programs funded by the national government, without unnecessary delays and political grandstanding.