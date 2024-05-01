MANILA: As the country pays tribute to the toil and sacrifices of workers on Labor Day, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. vowed to continue supporting the working class in their pursuit of improved working conditions and better life quality. In his message released by the Office of the President on social media Wednesday, Marcos paid tribute to the noble and diligent Filipino workers, highlighting their contributions to the country's development thrust. 'From the bustling cities to the remote fields in the countryside, it is the labor of the Filipino that propels us forward, fueling our economy and sustaining the very fabric of our society,' Marcos said. 'On this special day, we recognize the invaluable contributions of our hardworking men and women whose grit and resilience have paved the way for our national development. We also pay homage to all the people who raised their voices in the pursuit of social justice, championing the rights of workers and ensuring that their efforts are duly valued and compe nsated,' he added. The President noted that the government 'continues to support the working class and uphold the principles of fairness, dignity, and equity across all workspaces.' 'Indeed, under the banner of a Bagong Pilipinas, we will usher in an era of greater prosperity where opportunities abound, creating a society where every worker is cherished, respected, and empowered to thrive,' he said. Marcos will lead the Labor Day celebration in Malacañang where he is expected to award outstanding workers in the country and unveil the Department of Labor and Employment's masterplan for the soon-to-be built Workers' Rehabilitation Center Complex. Meanwhile, Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the agency joins the nation in recognizing the valuable role of all Filipino workers in the country's development. "Today, the Philippines joins other nations in the global celebration of Labor Day. On behalf of the men and women of the DND, I convey our solidarity with the Filipin o people in recognizing the immense sacrifices and contributions of Filipino workers both here and abroad," he said in a message forwarded to reporters. Teodoro also reminded the public of the importance of supporting peace and security efforts. "A stable and secure environment is essential for economic progress, ensuring that prosperity is within reach of every Filipino," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency