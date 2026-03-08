PBBM Honors ‘Filipinas’ on Women’s Day, Vows Expanded Opportunities

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has paid tribute to Filipino women on International Women's Day, recognizing their vital role in nation-building and reaffirming the government's commitment to expand opportunities and protect their rights. In a message posted on social media Sunday, Marcos highlighted the many roles women play in society, from nurturing families to leading in the workforce and public life.

According to Philippines News Agency, President Marcos expressed his admiration for Filipino women, emphasizing that they often fulfill multiple roles simultaneously. He stated, "On International Women's Day, I want to recognize the Filipino woman. She is a mother, a worker, a leader, and often, she is all of these at the same time." Marcos underscored that the progress of the nation is inextricably linked with the contributions of Filipino women, and they deserve a government that matches their diligence.

The President further committed to advancing programs that empower women and ensure their access to essential government services. He assured that under his administration, there would be continued efforts to expand opportunities, protect rights, and provide every Filipina with access to the health, education, and livelihood programs necessary for their success.

International Women's Day, observed globally every March 8, celebrates the achievements of women and highlights the ongoing pursuit of gender equality and women's empowerment. In the Philippines, the entire month of March is designated as National Women's Month, further emphasizing the country's dedication to recognizing and advancing the role of women in society.