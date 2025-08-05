Pangasinan Execs Push for Widespread Dredging to Curb Flooding

Pangasinan: Top officials of Pangasinan are advocating for the dredging of rivers to address the province’s perennial flooding problem. Vice Governor Mark Ronald Lambino, in an interview on Monday, said addressing flooding is not just about creating additional canals or infrastructure but also its main cause, which is river siltation.

According to Philippines News Agency, studies conducted by experts from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) point to heavy siltation at the mouths of major river systems-Cayanga, Sinocalan, and Agno-as a primary cause of flooding in Central Pangasinan. Vice Governor Lambino emphasized the necessity of implementing flood mitigation programs, particularly dredging the mouths of these rivers, including Limahong Channel, Pantal, and Cayanga River.

Lambino explained that siltation has significantly reduced the rivers’ carrying capacity over several years, particularly affecting catchbasins. He outlined a comprehensive approach to river rehabilitation involving dredging, sediment extraction, and constructing flood control projects along riverbanks to prevent overflow. He noted that the program’s success hinges on sustained efforts, as sediments accumulate over time due to natural factors like rain and erosion.

The proposed river rehabilitation program will commence at the mouth of the Agno River, starting from kilometer zero in Limahong, and extend to San Manuel. A similar approach will be applied to the Sinocalan River, beginning in Pantal, Dagupan City. The provincial government is coordinating with the city government of Dagupan City to facilitate these efforts.

To ensure the program’s sustainability, the provincial government plans to establish a task force dedicated to flood mitigation and river system rehabilitation. This unit may operate under the provincial governor’s office or the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, encompassing representatives from various departments.

Governor Ramon Guico highlighted the need for decisive action to tackle the province’s flooding issues. He underscored dredging as a key initiative, aligned with DENR Administrative Order No. 2020-07 (DAO 7), which regulates dredging activities. This initiative will involve partnering with a company to perform dredging at no cost to the province, as it will be financially compensated for the work, ensuring compliance with Environmental Compliance Certificate requirements.