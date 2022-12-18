Pampanga’s giant lanterns shine bright anew

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The spirit of Christmas filled up the air as giant and colorful lanterns illuminated the dark and cold skies during the traditional “Ligligan Parul” (Giant Lantern Festival) at the Robinsons Starmills here on Saturday.

For the first time since the two-year restrictions brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, the lantern competition was witnessed in person by thousands of Kapampangans and local tourists.

The glittering lantern display was aired live via regional television network CLTV36 and social media sites.

The spectators watched in awe as they witnessed the grand display of spectacular lights, the interplay of colors and the kaleidoscopic patterns of giant lanterns to the beat of lively Christmas songs.

Once again, the craftsmanship and ingenuity of the lantern makers from the participating barangays of Bulaon, Calulut, Del Pilar, Dolores, Pandaras, San Juan, San Nicolas, Sta. Lucia, Sto. Niño and Telabastagan proved that Pampanga deserves the title of “Home of Giant Lanterns” and the distinction as the “Christmas Capital of the Philippines.”

“This is really amazing. No one can dispute that this is the best festival in the region,” spectator Ruperto Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said he and his family traveled all the way from Iba, Zambales, just to see the giant lanterns of Pampanga.

Jenny Panganiban, together with her friends from Sta. Ana, Pampanga, said “it is really exciting to see the actual huge brightly-colored lanterns which we had missed for the past two years. Each lantern is designed with intricate and unique patterns that you can only find in the province.”

Janet Sandoval, an overseas Filipino worker from Qatar, said it was her first time watching the Giant Lantern Festival, which, she said, reflects the true meaning of Filipino Christmas tradition.

“This is really different. I do miss Filipino Christmas traditions such as this,” she said.

Rea Katherine Mendoza of Barangay Dolores said the festival symbolizes the Kapampangan’s resiliency.

“I am proud to be (a) Kapampangan. The Giant Lantern Festival is part of our tradition that we would not let it die despite the many challenges,” she said.

After the presentation, one lantern stood out as the “best among the best” of the 10 entries.

Barangay San Juan emerged as this year’s champion and brought home the grand cash prize of PHP300,000.

Barangay Telabastagan brought home PHP200,000 cash prize after being named first runner-up, while Barangay Sta. Lucia won PHP100,000 for second runner-up finish.

After the competition, the giant lanterns will still be on display at the Robinsons Starmills Pampanga on Dec. 15-23, 25-30 and Jan. 1.

They will also be put on exhibit in Poblacion, Barangay Sto. Rosario here on Dec. 24; and at Marquee Mall on Dec. 29-30

Source: Philippines News Agency