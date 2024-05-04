Latest News

PM ANWAR ATTENDS DEVELOPMENT MEETING IN KEDAH

ALOR SETAR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended a special state development meeting in Kedah at Wisma Darul Aman here. The Prime Minister was earlier received by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport here. The two leaders arrived together at Wisma Darul Aman at 5.40 pm and were received by several ministers and state executive councillors. Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. It is learnt that at the meeting lasting more than an hour, the Prime Minister was briefed on federal development projects being implemented in Kedah. Anwar is scheduled to attend the Kedah state-level Aidilfitri MADANI celebration at Darulaman Park in Jitra at 8 pm tonight. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

