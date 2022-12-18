Baliwag in Bulacan now a city

MANILA: Baliwag in Bulacan province is now a city.

In a statement on Saturday night, Commission on Elections (Comelec) spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said over 75 percent or 17,814 of 23,562 registered voters said “yes” to the conversion of Baliwag town into a component city of Bulacan during Saturday’s plebiscite.

A total of 5,702 or 24.19 percent of voters voted “No”.

The number of voters who participated in the referendum was only 21.70 percent of the 108,572 registered voters in Baliwag.

The plebiscite was set after the ratification of Republic Act 11929 in July 2021.

“The dream of Baliwageños to strengthen the recognition of their development and emerging economy in the change of their beloved Municipality that is now the City of Baliwag has now become a reality with the success of this Plebiscite and the adoption of Republic Act No. , 11929,” Laudiangco said.

“As the 147th city in the Philippines, Baliwag joins the ranks of 109 Component Cities (with 33 Highly-Urbanized Cities and 5 Independent Component Cities),” he said.

Laudiangco acknowledged other government agencies for the success of the plebiscite

Source: Philippines News Agency