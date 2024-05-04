KUALA KANGSAR, The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated RM5.43 million for 21 infrastructure development and improvement projects in the Kuala Kangsar district. Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said all the projects must be completed by Dec 31 and the highest amount of allocation of RM1 million has been channelled to the project to upgrade and refurbish the swimming pool belonging to the Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council (MPKK). 'In addition, a total of RM993,000 has been channelled to the Kuala Kangsar Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) to implement five local development projects. 'A total of RM600,000 has been set aside for the upgrading of LED lights in Taman Bandar, Kuala Kangsar. Three more projects worth RM500,000 involve the upgrading of LED lights in the MPKK areas; drainage in Taman Lintang Makmur, Sungai Siput Utara; and commercial space in Chandan Putri, Kuala Kangsar,' he told a media conference after surveying the MPKK swimming pool here today. Also present we re Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, Local Government Department director-general Datuk Mohd Fadzli Mohd Kenali and MPKK president Dr Sakduddin Zamli. Nga said the KPKT allocation would also be fully disbursed to the MPKK to coordinate and monitor the projects that will be implemented. 'We ask that all parties involved conduct a Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA) to ensure no wastage occurs in the projects,' he said. He also said that the approved allocation is a performance-based budget that aims to ensure that KPKT's services and focus on the welfare of the people can continue to be improved. 'We have 150 local authorities (PBT) in the country and I'd like to remind you that every PBT that shows the best performance (project development) will get additional allocations in the future,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency