MANILA: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to assist jeepney drivers affected by the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), an official said on Saturday. 'Ang DSWD ay nakahanda na magbigay ng tulong doon sa ating mga kababayan na maaapektuhan. Sa ngayon ay wala pa tayong natatanggap na impormasyon, but of course, kung mayroong lumapit at humingi ng request ito naman ay agarang tutugunan ng DSWD (The DSWD is ready to provide assistance to those who will be affected. So far, we have not received any information, but of course, if someone approaches us and requests assistance, the DSWD will respond immediately),' Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said in a news release. They will be assessed first before they are granted the necessary assistance. 'It will be, however, subject to the assessment of our social workers para matiyak natin kung ano ba iyong kaukulang tulong or interventions na nararapat na ipara ting sa kanila (so that we can ascertain the appropriate help or interventions that should be given to them),' Dumlao said. She said interventions to be provided include food or cash assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), and livelihood programs under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), 'provided they are within the criteria of the two programs.' For the SLP, priority would be given to those listed in the LISTAHANAN, the database of poor families; or those who are members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Dumlao said. Under the PUVMP, operators must consolidate individual franchises under cooperatives or corporations to facilitate the acquisition of new, environmentally friendly transport vehicles. PUV operators who failed to consolidate by the deadline on April 30 will have their franchises revoked. Source: Philippines News Agency