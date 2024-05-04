GEORGE TOWN, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said the cabinet has not discussed about a price hike for petrol and diesel yet. Fahmi who is also the Unity Government's spokesman dismissed international media reports suggesting that the government has decided to announce a price hike for petrol and diesel. He said the matter has not been discussed by the cabinet before, including during last week's meeting. 'I have studied the matter carefully and can confirm here that the matter was not discussed because I am also a cabinet minister. Therefore, don't put the cart before the horse or don't announce before it has been announced. "We are aware that several foreign based media have pre-empt the process and I hope all parties, including the media, can obtain information from credible sources,' he said in his speech at the Jiwa MADANI programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) (P) Al-Mashoor, here today. The minister also reminded all media to not publish reports based on sources that have not been verified or identified. 'We saw recently that Digital Minister (Gobind Singh Deo) who was in Penang last April, speak of the Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), a week before that, there were foreign media reports that claimed the implementation of the 5G network was down and out. It was as if everything has been decided. "A week after, Gobind announced that the Board of Directors in DNB has been increased and the process was going on. Secondly the issue of casino licence (issued in Johor) claiming it will be announced soon," he said. Therefore, he hoped the MADANI community can assist in tackling slanderous issues and fake news in a more systematic manner. Fahmi also hoped the media, MADANI community and the government can work together to ensure information that reach the people is authentic, reliable and true, while waiting for the laws and provisions for the Malaysia Media Council bill to be tabled in Parliament. Yesterday, foreign media reports said that Malaysia is set to cut fuel subsidies by Jun e, a major economic reform that will be a key test of support for the Pakatan Harapan-led unity government as the public grapples with high living costs. The media quoted official and industry sources, said that diesel prices will float to market rates in a matter of weeks after the Kuala Kubu Baharu by election on May 11, and it will be followed by a staggered rise in retail rates of petrol. Source: BERNAMA News Agency