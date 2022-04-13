﻿Pag-IBIG set to deploy mobile branches in select areas

The services of the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund) just got better and more convenient with its digital expansion and now launching mobile branches in parts of the country.

The Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels will start catering to the promotion and marketing of the government’s home loan programs and other services through the Fund’s mobile housing caravan.

It will be deployed in calamity-stricken areas to immediately provide members with much-needed services amid crises.

“Aside from providing assistance to members, the Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels may also serve as a command center for relief operation, transporting emergency equipment and supplies so that we may be able to provide immediate support and assistance to our kababayans (fellow countrymen),” Pag-IBIG Fund said in a statement sent to the Philippine News Agency.

Among its services are updating and verification of Pag-IBIG membership; receiving housing, multi-purpose, and calamity loans; receiving retirement or death claims; offsite enrollment and issuance of Pag-IBIG loyalty card plus; as well as open for program inquiries.

The mobile branches will be manned by at least four people and will provide services to national and local government employees and other working sectors such as vendors, fisherfolk, farmers, transport drivers, and other public transport groups.

The first batch of Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels will be initially deployed in Metro Manila, the City of San Fernando in Pampanga, Cebu City, and Davao City.

The Fund can also deploy mobile branches as requested by the area of destination. The requester should submit a letter of request and a signed confirmation slip from the concerned local government unit or company.

On top of these efforts, the Fund is also operating 24/7 through its virtual Pag-IBIG offices to serve more members in the country.

The Fund’s virtual offices are also available for overseas Filipinos residing in the United Kingdom, North America, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Singapore.

Pag-IBIG Fund offers regular loan programs such as short-term loans, housing loans, and developer’s housing loans.

It also offers Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings that facilitates a special voluntary savings of its members with a five-year maturity with a premium of 0.5 percent.

“Since we believe that no member should be left behind, the Lingkod Pag-IBIG on Wheels shall be our means to reach these members and ensure that they have better access to Pag-IBIG services,” the statement read.

