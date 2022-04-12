Phonecheck Named a Preferred Partner for Back Market Amidst Growing Global Interest in Refurbished Devices

Global refurbished electronics marketplace embraces added layer of security and quality through Phonecheck’s verified certification process

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Phonecheck, an industry-trusted mobile device certification provider, announced today it is a preferred partner for Back Market, the leading renewed electronics marketplace. The partnership offers Back Market sellers additional tools to enhance used device diagnostics and certification, further supporting quality as a top priority for the marketplace.

The market for refurbished phones is forecasted to grow to a worldwide industry value of $65 billion by 2024. As more sellers enter the market, consumers increasingly want regulated, industry-wide standards for quality and authenticity. As the competition heats up, sellers are looking for ways to differentiate, increase sales and generate more revenue per device. By leveraging the use of comprehensive device certification from Phonecheck, sellers typically see much brisker sales and 5-10% higher resale value.

Phonecheck certification is supported by the company’s exclusive Device History Report, providing crucial details on device authenticity, ownership status, carrier information, repair history, functionality and more to Phonecheck users. Devices undergo a comprehensive diagnostic and certified data-wipe process, accredited by the Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA), through the enterprise-scale testing and certification suite. Phonecheck’s programmatic certification goes beyond diagnostics and data-wipe to report accurate, verified data on each device for sellers to deliver as an added value to their customers in the resale process.

Back Market, which has sold refurbished devices to more than six million customers, has its own stringent program in place to monitor the quality of devices, including an approval process that sees two out of three potential sellers denied access to its marketplace. The company also monitors seller performance in real-time and offers buyers a 30-day money-back guarantee and one-year warranty.

As of this year, sellers on Back Market are now required to provide an International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, a unique identifier, for every phone listed in its marketplace. As a part of its 80-point certification process, Phonecheck can analyze IMEI numbers and confirm if a device has been reported lost or stolen, was blacklisted or is subject to an insurance claim. This provides additional data points for Back Market sellers to continue improving quality and be successful on the marketplace.

“Phonecheck and Back Market have worked together for the last two years and we’re excited to extend our partnership given the increased adoption of IMEI standards,” said Jax Futrell, Chief Operating Officer at Phonecheck. “You wouldn’t purchase a car or home without a Carfax report or home appraisal. At Phonecheck, we believe the same should apply for any used device purchase.”

“Refurbished device sales have been booming, but quality still remains a top concern. Our goal is to give consumers no factual reason to buy new. Services like Phonecheck increase assurance even further to create airtight trust,” said Lauren Benton, U.S. General Manager at Back Market. “The Phonecheck partnership also provides additional quality data points to our sellers. With sellers now required to provide IMEI numbers, this is a perfect time to start leveraging these metrics and reports.”

Keeping devices in circulation through repair and refurbishment combats rising e-waste levels, expected to hit 120 million tons by 2050. This is, in part, due to the fact that Americans discard 416,000 cell phones every day. Back Market and Phonecheck are proud to be redefining the way we consume our tech, adding value to the renewed market. Newly released data further quantifies the impact of refurbished electronics versus new.

Back Market’s recent Series E round valuing the company at $5.7 billion highlights the growth of the refurbished electronics industry. As the industry continues to grow, so will the need for quality assurance. The strong alliance between industry leaders will infuse even more trust into transactions between buyers and sellers.

To learn more about selling on Back Market, visit here. For more on Phonecheck Certification for pre-owned devices, visit www.phonecheck.com.

About Phonecheck

Phonecheck is on a mission to build trust between buyers and sellers of used mobile devices. With its 80-point certification, ADISA-certified data-wipe process and complete Device History Report for iOS and Android, Phonecheck is trusted by leading global marketplaces and enterprise processors like eBay, Back Market, Foxconn and Brightstar to certify used devices at scale. With Phonecheck Certified, buyers can shop with confidence, backed by Phonecheck’s guarantee. Avoid costly hidden problems with a Phonecheck Device History Report. To learn more, visit www.phonecheck.com.

About Back Market

Launched in 2014 by Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Quentin Le Brouster, and Vianney Vaute, Back Market is the leading dedicated renewed tech marketplace. The company brings high-quality professionally refurbished electronic devices and appliances to customers in 16 countries (including the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands and, more recently, Portugal, Japan, Finland, Ireland, Greece, Slovakia and Sweden). It employs a team of 650 employees and counting across its five offices located in New York, Berlin, Paris, Bordeaux and Barcelona.

Press Contact:

Laura Homar

media@phonecheck.com

Related Images

Image 1: Phonecheck

Phonecheck is on a mission to build trust between buyers and sellers of used devices.

Image 2: Back Market

Back Market is a leading dedicated renewed tech marketplace.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment