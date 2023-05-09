P3.8-M shabu concealed as hair dryers, brushes seized in Pasay

Customs officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) have intercepted 560 grams of shabu worth PHP3.8 million concealed in a parcel containing hair brushes and hair dryers in Pasay City. In a statement Tuesday, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported that both the shipper and consignee are currently undergoing investigation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for the initiation of corresponding inquest proceedings for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022 and the Customs Modernization Act (CMTA). The contraband which was declared as eyelash sets, electric hair dryers, and electric hairbrushes was intercepted on Monday at the DHL Express Gateway Warehouse in NAIA. Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio acknowledged the partnership with other government agencies in apprehending the banned substance. 'This successful interception is a testament to the effective joint enforcement of our Customs and inter-agency partners against drug trafficking to prevent the worldwide spread of illegal narcotics, especially in the Asia Pacific Region,' he said. 'We will continue to be vigilant in our border protection efforts to prevent dangerous drugs and other contraband that come in and out of our country,' the BOC chief added. The operation was also in coordination with PDEA and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG).

Source: Philippines News Agency