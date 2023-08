Armed men ambushed a convoy of a local government official, in the southern Philippines, killing a soldier and wounding six others and a police officer, a military spokesperson said, yesterday.

Army Major, Andrew Linao of the military’s Western Mindanao Command said, the local official was not injured in the attack in Basilan, an island province in the south.

Linao said, around 10 armed men launched the ambush. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet

Source: Nam News Network