OCTA: NCR positivity rate rises to 18.8%

The National Capital Region's (NCR) positivity rate or the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 increased to 18.8 percent as of May 1. Citing latest data from the OCTA Research Group released Wednesday, fellow Dr. Guido David said the figure is a 7.1-percent increase from the 11.7 percent rate in the region last April 24. 'The country recorded 843 new cases, 0 deaths, 885 recoveries, and 7,087 active cases as of May 2,' he said. These bring the overall tally to 4,090,468 cases, 66,444 deaths and 4,021,987 recoveries. In a media forum on Wednesday, Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the rise in Covid-19 cases is caused by the continuous mutation of the virus producing subvariants like the Omicron XBB.1.16 or Arcturus and the public's behavior. The increase in Covid-19 infections would continue until June with up to 600 daily cases, she said. Nonetheless, the number of cases recorded are lower than those logged at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency