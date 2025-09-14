Negros Occidental and National Agencies Distribute Assistance for President Marcos’ Birthday

Bacolod city: The Negros Occidental provincial government, in collaboration with four national government agencies, has distributed various forms of assistance under the ‘Handog ng Pangulo Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat’ program. This initiative was part of the celebrations marking President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s 68th birthday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson expressed gratitude to the President for including Negros Occidental in the nationwide distribution of comprehensive government assistance. “While many celebrate their special day with festivities, our President chose a way that reflects his concern for the people — by bringing direct and concrete benefits to the Filipinos. To our beneficiaries, these are not just forms of assistance. These are stepping stones towards a better life,” he stated.

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist, alongside the Department of Agriculture (DA) and National Food Authority, facilitated the sale of 300 bags of rice at PHP20 per kilo. The Federation of Irrigators Association of Central Negros-Bago River Irrigation System also provided 50 bags of rice at the same subsidized rate, targeting persons with disabilities, solo parents, and senior citizens.

Additionally, the DA-Negros Island Region awarded agricultural support packages to farmer-beneficiaries, totaling PHP89.7 million. This included PHP52.2 million worth of livestock and poultry commodities and PHP36.18 million worth of farm equipment. Further distributions included PHP700,000 under the Swine Industry Recovery Program, PHP620,000 worth of hybrid seeds under the National Corn Program, and a four-wheel drive tractor under the Rice Program.

Financial assistance initiatives also saw the Department of Labor and Employment-Negros Occidental release PHP2.6 million in payouts to beneficiaries from 12 barangays through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program. An additional PHP472,000 was distributed to 96 beneficiaries under the Special Program for Employment of Students.

Furthermore, 24 associations and 50 local sellers participating in the Kadiwa ng Pangulo at the Fiesta Market in Ayala Malls Capitol were granted PHP472,000 in assistance. The Department of Trade and Industry provided loans and financial aid worth PHP3.95 million to 15 grantees under the RISE UP Program of the Small Business Corporation.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, spearheaded by Secretary-General Jose Francisco Benitez, allocated PHP2 million in training allowances to 878 scholars. Moreover, financial aid was extended to 130 distressed overseas Filipino workers, amounting to PHP5,000 each, totaling PHP650,000.