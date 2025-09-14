Bacolod Gears Up for Inclusive 46th MassKara Festival

Bacolod: Organizers of the MassKara Festival promised an inclusive celebration of one of the country’s most colorful and vibrant festivals on its 46th year, set Oct. 1 to 19. The grand launch at Roy’s Hotel and Convention Hotel on Saturday, led by Mayor Greg Gasataya and festival director Rodney Mitz Ascalon of Bacolod Gugma Foundation, showcased all events of the 19-day celebration described as ‘the most community-driven and people-centered edition yet.’

According to Philippines News Agency, the 2025 edition will highlight sectoral events, including special programs honoring persons with disabilities, market vendors, tricycle drivers, senior citizens, and grassroots singers and dancers. The grand launch took place two days after nearly a thousand residents of Barangay 27 lost their homes to a fire, a tragedy considered by Gasataya to be similar to the sinking of M/V Don Juan and the sugar industry crisis in the early 1980s — the events that led to the birth of the MassKara Festival.

Mayor Gasataya expressed hope that the MassKara 2025 celebration would demonstrate resilience in the face of tragedy, with support not only from the government but significantly from the private sector. This year’s theme, ‘One Smile, One City, One Heart,’ was also unveiled along with the official festival song performed by the 15 Miss Bacolod MassKara 2025 candidates. The theme emphasizes Bacolod’s identity as the City of Smiles, unity as a vibrant community, and the central role of its people in the festival.

The 2025 MassKara Festival features a heart-shaped logo, Mass-Kasingkasing, created by artist Romaine Salmingo. The design integrates elements of Bacolod’s history, culture, and future aspirations. The familiar smiling mask is layered with symbols of Bacolod, including the sugarcane, the first festival logo, and the San Sebastian Cathedral. It also incorporates cultural pride, local flavors, and futuristic elements, signaling Bacolod’s drive toward innovation and global recognition.