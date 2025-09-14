Comelec Confirms Gabriela as 64th Party-List for House of Representatives

Manila: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Sunday that the Gabriela Women’s Party will be officially proclaimed as the 64th party-list organization in the House of Representatives. This proclamation comes as part of the ongoing process to ensure the mandated 20-percent allocation of party-list seats in the Lower House is met.

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia revealed in a radio interview that the first nominee for Gabriela, former lawmaker Sarah Elago, is set to occupy the newly allocated seat. Garcia emphasized the importance of this announcement, stating, “The Comelec will proclaim former Congresswoman (Sarah) Elago as the number one nominee of the Gabriela party-list.”

Garcia noted that while the group has not yet been officially informed, the proclamation aims to address any uncertainties regarding their status. He explained, “They have already gone to the Commission several times to ask for their proclamation. To end the doubt, it is just a matter of formality on Wednesday. Hopefully, it will be officially proclaimed.”

The inclusion of Gabriela, known for advocating the protection and welfare of women, addresses the shortfall in party-list representation. Initially, 63 party-list seats were proclaimed from the May 12, 2025 elections, accounting for only 19.8 percent of the House membership. Gabriela’s addition will increase the party-list share to 20.4 percent, fulfilling the mandated requirement.