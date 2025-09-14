LPA and Easterlies Expected to Bring Rains Over Parts of the Philippines

Manila: A low-pressure area (LPA) and the easterlies affecting Northern Luzon will bring rains over parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau reported that as of 3 a.m., the LPA was located in Castilla, Sorsogon.

According to Philippines News Agency, the LPA is expected to cause scattered rains and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Visayas, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and the Bicol Region. PAGASA issued warnings of potential flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

The rest of Luzon is predicted to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. These conditions also pose risks of flash floods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains. Mindanao is anticipated to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Southern Luzon and the rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate winds and slightly moderate coastal waters. Similar weather conditions, featuring light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, are expected throughout the rest of the country.