NegOr LGUs urged to put up ‘Balay Silangan’ for drug users

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has urged local government units (LGUs) in Negros Oriental to put up Balay Silangan facilities to cater to drug dependents requiring interventions to overcome their substance addiction. PDEA-Negros Oriental provincial chief Elmer Ebona told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday that there is a rising need for proper intervention through these facilities as the number of drug users and pushers continues to rise. The agency, however, could not specify the exact number of users who need intervention. 'We hope that the LGUs understand the importance of having Balay Silangan facilities as part of their role in helping the government address the illegal drug problem, especially in areas where there are identified PWUDs (persons who use drugs),' Ebona said partly in Cebuano. There are currently four Balay Silangan facilities in Negros Oriental, namely in Canlaon City, Basay, Pamplona, and Bais City, Ebona said. The Balay Silangan in Bais City was put up just two weeks ago. The agency is pushing for the establishment of Balay Silangan since it is part of the requirement for the declaration of a municipality or city as 'drug-cleared', Ebona said. On Tuesday, a simple ceremony was held in Basay for being the first municipality in Negros Oriental to be declared as 'drug-cleared', with Mayor Fatima Cañamaque receiving the award. Another Negros Oriental town, Sta. Catalina, is also soon to be declared as 'drug-cleared' as it is expected to meet the last requirement - the establishment of a Balay Silangan. Meanwhile, around 300 drug personalities have completed the Balay Silangan program over the past years since 2021, Ebona said. Priority clients to the Balay Silangan are surrenderers who have been identified as drug users and pushers although those arrested but have availed of plea bargain may also be considered, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency