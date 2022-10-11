NegOr cops nab 75 wanted persons, 158 others in massive ops

Police personnel in Negros Oriental have arrested 233 individuals, including 75 wanted persons, during a one-day coordinated “One Time, Big Time” operations across the province over the weekend.

A consolidated report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office on Monday said the police operations, from midnight of Oct. 7 to midnight of October 8, were in line with its Synchronized Enhanced Managing Police Operations (SEMPO).

The report said six suspects were arrested and a total of 115.71 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of some PHP786,000 were confiscated during anti-drugs operations.

On illegal gambling, 31 persons were nabbed while six “most wanted” and 69 “other wanted” persons were arrested during the service of warrants of arrest.

The police also recovered/confiscated a total of 30 loose firearms in 28 separate operations, while eight other firearms were surrendered under Oplan Katok.

Meanwhile, 121 other persons were arrested for violations of ordinances in the cities and municipalities, such as on illegal numbers games.

The NOPPO conducts monthly SEMPO drives as part of the Philippine National Police’s campaign to arrest suspects and combat criminality.

Source: Philippines News Agency