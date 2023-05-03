M’SIANS CAN RENEW DRIVING LICENCES FOR UP TO 10 YEARS BEGINNING MAY 8 – LOKE

Malaysian citizens can renew their driving licence for up to a maximum of 10 years compared to the current five-year limit beginning May 8, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

"Members of the public are allowed to renew their driving licence for between one and 10 years subject to a maximum limit of 10 years.

"This initiative is only for Malaysian citizens and does not apply to foreign nationals or any holders of long-term passes or permits or MyKAS cards which are bound by the validity period of the individual's passport," he said in a press conference here today.

Loke said those who renewed their driving licence for the maximum period of 10 years would be charged a special rate of RM270, which is an RM30 discount, as the fee is RM30 for each year.

Meanwhile, he said Malaysians whose licences had expired and had gone beyond the valid time period for renewal from Jan 1, 2018, onwards, would be given special permission to renew their licence without having to re-sit the test.

Loke said under the current policy, those with driving licences that had expired for more than three years would have to retake their driving test.

"This special permission is only valid until Dec 31, 2023. The existing rules will be enforced again on Jan 1, 2024," he said.

Loke said the special permission could save up to RM1,000 for licence holders as they would not have to spend money to retake classes and driving tests.

"They can renew their licence at the same rate which is RM30 for each year," he said.

He said the two initiatives including the special permission could be enjoyed by the public beginning Monday (May 8) only at Road Transport Department (JPJ) offices or counters.

"They can only be enjoyed by driving licence holders who are free from any JPJ transaction restrictions and are not blacklisted by the Royal Malaysia Police, as well as free from any suspension due to a sentence or court order," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency