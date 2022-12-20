More families evacuated in Bicol amid bad weather

LEGAZPI CITY: The Bicol Regional Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (BRDRRMC) and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) have maintained the red alert status in the entire region as the number of families being evacuated due to the prevailing bad weather continues to increase.

Gremil Alexis Naz, OCD-Bicol spokesperson, in an interview said as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, around 600 individuals were inside evacuation centers in the provinces of Albay, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

On Monday, around 129 families or 423 people were brought to the temporary shelters.

“Heavy rains brought by the northeast monsoon and shear line resulted in the evacuation of 160 families or 600 people already. Aside from the evacuees, the number of flooding incidents also is increasing so we are continuously monitoring the status of different local government units,” Naz said.

Meanwhile, from the previous 62, some 141 flooding incidents have been reported in 25 local government units (LGUs) in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Naga City, he noted.

“Three landslide incidents were reported in the provinces of Albay and Catanduanes due to the heavy rains spawned by the weather disturbance,” Naz said.

He said seven national roads in the municipalities of Sipocot, Lagonoy, Goa, Tigaon and Garchitorena were reported impassable due to flooding.

Bicol has been on red alert status since Dec. 8 due to bad weather.

Red alert is the highest level of coordination and monitoring among stakeholders.

“Under the red alert, there will be activation of the response clusters in the region, leading to evacuation for residents living in high-risk areas by the local DRRM councils, communication of weather-related advisories to the community level by the provincial DRRM councils and LDRRMCs, and reiteration of social behaviors and hygiene measures in evacuation centers and response activities in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic and close monitoring of areas of responsibilities by the LDRRMC chairperson,” Naz said.

Source: Philippines News Agency