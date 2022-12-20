PAGASA raises flood alert in Eastern Visayas due to shear line

TACLOBAN CITY: The shear line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon may trigger flooding in major rivers in the Eastern Visayas region, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has warned.

In an advisory issued Tuesday, PAGASA identified several rivers in six provinces that would likely be affected by the downpour — Sangputan, Palo, Solano, Daguitan, Marabong, Cadacan, Bongquirogon, Salug, Pagbanagaran, Pagsangahan, and Binahaan in Leyte; and Catarman, Bugko, Pambujan, Catubig, Palapag, Mano, and Gamay in Northern Samar.

Other rivers include Oras, Dolores, Ulot, Taft, Borongan, Suribao, Llorente, Balangiga, and Sulat in Eastern Samar; Basey, Silaga, Calbiga, and Jibatan in Samar; Bisay, Himbangan, and Pandan in Southern Leyte; and all river systems in Biliran province.

People living in low-lying areas near these river systems have been advised to stay alert for possible flash floods.

Those residing near mountain slopes have been told to watch out for signs of landslides.

Several areas in the region have been experiencing rain showers since Tuesday noon due to this weather disturbance.

Shear line is the convergence of northeasterly and easterly winds that forms rain clouds.

Source: Philippines News Agency