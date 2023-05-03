MOHAMAD FAUZI STARTS WORK AS KKD SECRETARY-GENERAL

Former Deputy Secretary-General (Policy and Control) of the Home Ministry Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa officially, who has been appointed Secretary-General of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), started work at his new office today.

He arrived at KKD here at 8.53 am and was greeted by the ministry's top management.

Mohamad Fauzi replaced Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, who held the post since Nov 4, 2020.

Mohamad Fauzi has held various positions, including Director of Organisational Development, Public Service Department and Deputy Director-General of Immigration (Operations).

Source: BERNAMA News Agency