MOE REVIEWS CHALLENGING SUBTOPICS NOT ALIGNED WITH STUDENTS’ NEEDS

The Education Ministry (MOE) is taking immediate actions to ensure that the teaching and learning process (P&amp;amp;amp;amp;P), and assessments are carried out effectively by reevaluating challenging subtopics with students' needs.

In a statement today, the ministry announced that this action is being implemented in accordance with the levels specified in the Standard Curriculum and Assessment Document (DSKP).

"MOE appreciates suggestions and recommendations from the stakeholders and public regarding the ongoing school curriculum, which includes the Revised 2017 Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR) and the Secondary School Standard Curriculum (KSSM)," it said in the statement.

The ministry also implements the Guided Module Program (MOBIM) for subjects like Mathematics, Science, Malay Language, and English Language, which assists teachers in understanding the curriculum and conducting effective P&amp;amp;amp;amp;P.

Starting March this year, the programme was introduced to all schools, initially for Year One students. It will be gradually extended to Year Two and beyond until it is fully implemented.

Taking a step ahead, MoE has informed that 1,600 participants, including teachers, lecturers, parents, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and industry representatives, have been involved in 21 sessions and the Curriculum Convention to create a new school curriculum.

"During the sessions, they were given a chance to share their perspectives. MOE will conduct an online review of the 2027 School Curriculum from Aug 25 to Sept 15, 2023, through the link: https://bit.ly/KurikulumKita2027," the statement added.

MoE focuses on creating a curriculum environment that supports students and teachers to develop their academic and personal potential.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency