MisOr’s ‘BIDA’ launching model for LGUs: PNP chief

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has commended the launch of the anti-drug campaign in Misamis Oriental province as a model to other local government units (LGUs) in the country.

In a statement late Friday, PNP chief PGen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the "Buhay Ay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA)” and "Serbisyo" Caravan programs demonstrate a strong commitment to reduce the demand for drugs in communities and focus on all aspects of the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“The BIDA roll-out and caravan in Misamis Oriental is a beacon of hope in the fight against illegal drugs. It is a step in the right direction and a model for other LGUs. We must continue to work together and be vigilant in our efforts to eradicate illegal drugs and keep our communities safe," Azurin said.

Together with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the PNP and the provincial government of Misamis Oriental launched the BIDA and Caravan under the Revitalized PNP "KApulisan, SIMBAhan, PamaYANAN (Kasimbayanan)" in El Salvador City on Feb. 6.

Part of the launch was the graduation ceremony of the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program/Recovery and Wellness Program (CBDRP/RWP) and the presentation of a plaque of recognition to Camiguin province as a drug-cleared province.

The PNP and DILG also recognized seven LGUs in the Northern Mindanao region as drug-free municipalities.

PLt. Gen Rhodel Sermonia, officer in charge of the PNP Office of the Deputy Chief for Administration, also acknowledged the province of Misamis Occidental for its continued support for the anti-illegal drug programs of the DILG and the PNP.

"The presence of the local officials and other sectoral leaders, advocacy support groups, and faith-based organizations shows the strong spirit of voluntarism in Misamis Occidental," he said.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. also discussed the effects of illegal drugs and emphasized the importance of fighting against them.

"What I want is for each and every youth here to shepherd your friends and have the confidence to say 'No to Drugs.' As the police and NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) are working on the ground, we are also educating our youth and teaching them to say no," he said

