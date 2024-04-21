ALOR GAJAH, The Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) will improve the issuance of notices for road closures and traffic diversion around Banda Hilir during the implementation of the Vehicle-Free Zone. State Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin said the notices would be issued earlier to facilitate vehicle movement. 'The state government takes note of all complaints and concerns from the public regarding traffic diversion or road closures in the Vehicle-Free Zone. 'MBMB will improve this process to avoid causing problems to road users, especially tourists,' he told reporters at the Machap Jaya state constituency Aidilfitri Open House here last night. In the meantime, Rais urged the public to be patient and view the implementation of the Vehicle-Free Zone positively because it has opened up various business opportunities, including Pahlawan Walk, which is now one of the state's tourism products. He said the initiative would continue and improvements in its implementation would be made from time to time until it runs smoothly and traffic flow issues are fully addressed. The Vehicle-Free Zone at Banda Hilir involves a 54-hour road closure from 6 pm on Friday until midnight on Sunday. Source: BERNAMA News Agency