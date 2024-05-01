JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysian-based halal-certified fast food restaurant chain Marrybrown is set to expand into new international markets with the opening of outlets in Cambodia and Uzbekistan this year. Marrybrown Sdn Bhd chief financial officer David Liew said the expansion of outlets into these two countries reflects the growing recognition of Marrybrown's image and brand in the international market. 'We are committed to strengthening our brand by offering our diverse menu options to both local and overseas communities. 'We are also planning to open five new outlets in Malaysia, namely in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor,' he said at the 'Keindahan Raya Bersama Marrybrown' programme at the Marrybrown headquarters here last night. Marrybrown founder Datuk Lawrence Liew and his wife Datin Nancy Liew were in attendance. Liew said that Marrybrown recently launched new outlets in Lahad Datu, Sabah, and Melbourne, Australia, expanding its total number of outlets to over 500 across Malaysia an d various international destinations including Singapore, the Maldives, Sweden, and India. On the Keindahan Raya Bersama Marrybrown programme, he said it is an annual event organised by Marrybrown in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfiitri celebrations. 'In addition to celebrating with our staff and their families, we are also delighted to share the joy with over 50 children from Pusat Asuhan Kanak-Kanak Sari Saujana, Rumah Perlindungan Fitrah Qaseh, and Bengkel Terlindung Sekolah Pendidikan Khas Nur Azalea. 'In conjunction with Ramadan and Syawal this year, we distributed 20,000 servings of bubur lambuk and 20,000 chicken burgers at Marrybrown outlets nationwide, in addition to delivering donations to orphans and the B40 group,' he said. According to Liew,Marrybrown is committed to continuing to serve quality food to customers while also celebrating special moments with them. 'We are also very grateful for the unwavering support shown by Malaysians for the Marrybrown brand,' he said. Source: BERNAMA Ne ws Agency