Marcos Advocates for Government-Wide Acceptance of Digital Documents

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called for the broader integration and recognition of digital documents across government offices as part of his administration's initiative to streamline public services through digitalization. In his latest vlog released on Sunday, Marcos emphasized the necessity for government agencies to incorporate digital services into their workflows to expedite and simplify transactions for the public.

According to Philippines News Agency, this call comes in the wake of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) launching the e-Certificate service, which permits the public to request digital copies of birth, marriage, and other civil registry documents online. Marcos stated that an essential aspect of this initiative is ensuring that all offices throughout the country recognize and accept digital documents, thereby enhancing their utility.

Marcos further explained that digitalization could alleviate the long lines and bureaucratic challenges citizens face when acquiring essential government documents. He advocated for the integration of the government's eGov PH services into the workflow of all agencies, emphasizing the need for openness in adopting digital solutions to ensure the success of the digitization program.

Despite the push for digitalization, the President acknowledged that certain procedures might still necessitate physical appearances to prevent fraudulent activities. He referenced the case of Alice Guo, who was incarcerated for illegal gambling and other criminal activities, along with concerns regarding her citizenship, to illustrate the potential risks of bypassing in-person verification.

Moreover, Marcos addressed public suggestions involving the simplification of document correction processes and enhancing access to identification cards for marginalized sectors. He assured that the government is committed to expanding digital services under the eGov program, and that the PSA and other agencies are actively working to streamline the issuance of civil registry documents and national IDs.